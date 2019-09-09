Walton bags brace as Sports get off the mark at Fairford

Easington Sports are off the mark – and off the bottom of the table.

Piers Walton bagged a brace as Matt Giles’ side picked up their first uhlsport Hellenic League victory of the season.

Newly-promoted Sports returned from Fairford Town with a 2-1 victory in Saturday’s Premier Division clash.

The home side had more of the possession and created the first clear-cut chance of the game. A deep cross played to the far post found Connor Thompson who only managed to head straight at the recalled Adam Rimmer.

A change in formation meant the visitors were more of a threat on the break due to the pace of Andrew Stidder and Walton. Sports took the lead through some neat link-up play which led to Walton outpacing the Fairford defence, before cutting inside to find the corner of the net.

But the lead lasted less than a minute when the officials failed to spot an offside decision and Charlie Bailey was the first to react to the rebound and beat Rimmer via the far post.

Under the calming influence of new signing Bradley Cox in central defence, the visitors galvanised themselves and looked the more likely to take the lead. They did just that when Walton scored almost a carbon copy of his previous goal to restore his side’s advantage despite the keeper getting a hand to the ball.

There was still time for Walton to go close to completing his hat-trick but his shot from the edge of the box hit the post.

The second half was again another tight affair. The back four had to remain disciplined under pressure, Tom Smith and Joe Coleman, making his first appearance, snuffed out the threat down the flanks while Josh Rose and Cox struck up a good partnership in their first game together.

Stidder had a chance to make the game safe but the Fairford keeper was equal to his effort, expertly tipping his shot around the post after being played through by Walton.

Sports had to survive the odd scramble from set-pieces but it was a superb team effort which saw all the players work tirelessly throughout to hold on to much needed three points that moved them off the bottom of the table.