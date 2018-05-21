VIDEO: Shane Byrne says he will never forget Brackley Town's FA Trophy win

Shane Byrne said Brackley Town's FA Trophy success is a moment I will remember for the rest of his life.

Byrne was part of the team disappointed in the play-off final against Harrogate Town last Sunday, but that was all ancient history at Wembley today.

A cheerful Shane Byrne after winning the FA Trophy

The Irishman played a superb game in the heart of midfield and praised his teammates for their performance.

Byrne thought he had ruined the penalty shootout after missing Brackley's first spot kick, but luckily Bromley missed their last two to give Saints the chance to win.