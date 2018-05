Brackley Town captain Gareth Dean reflected on a memorable win in the FA Trophy at Wembley yesterday (Sunday, May 20).

The centre back scored the last minute equaliser to take the game to extra time before Saints won in a dramatic penalty shootout.

Brackley Town captain Gareth Dean at Wembley after winning the FA Trophy final

Dean said he was delighted for the players, the manager Kevin Wilkin and the town as around 6,000 Brackley fans cheered them on at Wembley.