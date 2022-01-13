Victory for Easington Sports over Lutterworth Town with another solid performance

Luke Swann in Easington Sports win over Lutterworth

Easington Sports entertained 7th placed Lutterworth Town at Addison Road on Saturday, looking to avenge the 6-0 defeat they suffered in the reverse fixture.

It was another solid performance from 12th-placed Sports, who won 4-2 this time and picked up the three points to bring their United Counties League - Premier Division South total to 28 points from 24 games.

Sports' next game is on Tuesday, January 18 away to Oxford City in the Oxfordshire Senior Cup, kick-off 7.45pm,

James Watts

Lutterworth had the first chance of the game when their Number 7 was put clean through but it was excellently saved by Joe White. That scare sprung Sports into action who opened the scoring after a great driving run by Alfie Dunn was finished off by Levi Steele (10 mins).

Lutterworth then created another chance after a great free kick delivery was headed just over.

Sports then doubled their lead with a superb solo effort from Luke Swann (37 mins). The Easington youngtser picked up the ball up on the edge of the area drove into the box and then shot across the keeper into the far corner of the net.

The home side were then gifted a third goal thanks to a Lutterworth own goal (44 mins) which capped a dominant first half display.

Goal celebrations for Easington Sports against Lutterworth Town

Half time: Sports 3 Lutterworth Town 0.

Lutterworth started the second half strongly and got themselves back in the game with two goals on 65 and 70 mins. Sports then had to soak up a lot of Lutterworth pressure but sealed the three points with a neat finish from James Watts on 80 mins.