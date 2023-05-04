Brackley Town’s promotion dream is alive and well after they held their nerve to defeat Gloucester City on penalties in what turned out to be a dramatic Vanarama National League North play-off eliminator.

Having fallen behind early in the second half, the Saints fought back in the final 20 minutes as goals from Theo Robinson and Cosmos Matwasa seemingly had them on course to seal victory in front of over 1,600 fans at St James Park.

But Gloucester levelled the match up at 2-2 in the 11th minute of injury-time and, with neither team able to find a breakthrough during an extra 30 minutes, it came down to a penalty shoot-out in which two of Brackley’s old guard stole the show to get them over the line.

Interim boss Gareth Dean will now take his team to Chester on Sunday as they moved to within two more wins of securing a place in the National League.

Club legend Glenn Walker had the honour of scoring the winning penalty as Brackley Town made dramatic progress in the National League North play-offs. Picture by Glenn Alcock

There was little sign of what was to come after a cagey opening period.

Neither side seemed willing to over commit and it resulted in neither goalkeeper being called into any serious action.

The first half-chance came when Alfie Bates delivered a corner from the right for Brackley and George Carline met it but could only head over.

At the other end, Dara Dada-Anite shot well off target after a driving run from Jacob B-Agyepong and then, before the break, Robinson had an effort deflected wide after he sprung the offside trap.

But the game burst into life early in the second half and it was Gloucester who made the breakthrough.

They went close when B-Agyepong’s rasping drive flew just over the bar but there was no mistake when they took the lead on 51 minutes.

The visitors moved the ball from one side of the pitch to the other before a through-ball found Sion Spence and he put the ball across goal for Kieran Phillips to apply the finishing touch from close-range.

Dean responded by throwing Jimmy Armson on from the bench but Brackley struggled to really lay a glove on Gloucester, who remained a threat on the counter.

But then, almost out of nowhere, the Saints drew level with 20 minutes to go.

Callum Stead delivered the cross from the left and Robinson saw his glancing header nestle in the bottom corner, much to the delight of the majority of those inside a busy St James Park.

And if that was good, better was to come as Brackley took the lead with 10 minutes remaining.

This time, Robinson turned provider as he laid the ball into the path of Matwasa who advanced just inside the area before beating Brandon Hall with a low finish.

It was so nearly 3-1 just a few minutes later when Armson, who was a real difference-maker after his introduction, crossed from the left and Robinson’s volley was well saved by Hall.

Nine minutes of stoppage-time were signalled after Matt Preston had received lengthy treatment earlier in the half.

And it seemed Brackley had negotiated it until, in what was the 11th minute of time added on, Gloucester went forward one more time and a low cross into the box eventually landed at the feet of Spence who produced an emphatic finish into the bottom corner.

It was a stunning finish to a breathtaking second half and, while there was no shortage of endeavour from some tired bodies in extra-time, there was no way through for either team with the closest either coming to a winner being when Danny Lewis made a fine save to deny Phillips after he got in behind the home defence.

And Lewis saving from Phillips also proved to be the defining moment of the spot-kick as the long-serving Brackley goalkeeper stopped the striker’s penalty after the first three kicks of the shoot-out had been scored.

The Saints were ruthless from 12 yards as Stead, Adam Rooney, Levi Amantchi and Alfie Bates all converted before it was, fittingly, left to captain and club legend Glenn Walker to finish the job and seal the 5-3 shoot-out win.

That final kick sparked wild celebrations as Brackley moved a step closer to achieving their dream.

On to Chester…

Brackley: Lewis; Carline, Preston, Walker, Calder; Bates, Murombedzi; Matwasa (sub Amantchi, 97 mins), Stead, Smart (sub Armson, 55 mins, sub York, 90 mins); Robinson (sub Rooney, 116 mins). Sub not used: Cullinane-Liburd.

Gloucester: Hall; James, Morgan, Nugent, Evans; O’Sullivan (sub Nirennord, 90 mins), B-Agyepong, Dada-Anite (sub Barnes-Homer, 86 mins); Spence (sub Holness, 113 mins), Phillips, Obadeyi. Subs not used: Armstrong, Digie.

Referee: Richard Aspinall.

Goals: Phillips (51 mins, 0-1), Robinson (70 mins, 1-1), Matwasa (80 mins, 2-1), Spence (90 mins, 2-2).

Penalties: Stead (scored, 1-0), Obadeyi (scored, 1-1), Rooney (scored, 2-1), Phillips (saved, 2-1), Amantchi (scored, 3-1), Morgan (scored, 3-2), Bates (scored 4-2), Nugent (scored 4-3), Walker (scored 5-3).

Bookings: O’Sullivan, Calder, Morgan, Nugent, James (all fouls), Spence, Murombedzi (both diving).