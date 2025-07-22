​United to start season at Stratford as pre-season continues with defeat

Action from the game at Bishop's Cleeve on Friday. Photo: BUFC.

Banbury United have found out their opening opponents for the new season as preparations continued with a 2-0 defeat at Bishops Cleeve on Friday night.​

​Despite the result, the Puritans showed encouraging signs in the opening ten minutes, creating several efforts on goal before falling behind to a scrappy finish.

In the second half, Kelvin Langmead's side pushed hard for an equaliser, with numerous attempts cleared off the line, before Bishops Cleeve added a late second from the spot.

The Puritans continued their pre-season away at Easington Sports on Tuesday, after this week’s Guardian had gone to press, before returning to the Spencer Stadium, powered by Egg, to face Solihull Moors on Saturday (26th) with a 3pm start.

Meanwhile, Banbury now know they will start the SPL Premier Central campaign with a trip to Stratford Town on Saturday, August 9.

Their first home game will then be against newly-promoted Worcester City three days later, before Leiston make the trip from Suffolk on Saturday, August 16.

The Puritans will see out August with a visit to Royston Town on Saturday, August 23 and then a home game with Stourbridge on Bank Holiday Monday, August 25.

Stourbridge will also be the opponents when they host Banbury on Saturday, December 27 in the Puritans’ closest game to Christmas, and no New Year’s Day game means the first match of 2026 will see Harborough Town the visitors on Saturday, January 3. Banbury will see out the regular season with a trip to Needham Market on April 25.

Kelvin Langmead’s men will enter the FA Cup at the first qualifying round stage on August 30, the draw yet to be made given preliminary round ties will be played first.

The FA Trophy begins for Banbury on September 20 in the second qualifying round.