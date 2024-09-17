United held in FA Cup battle

Action from Banbury's (in blue) tie at Melksham. Photo: BUFC.

​Banbury United had to have a second bite of the cherry in the FA Cup after being held to a 1-1 draw at Melksham Town on Saturday.

​The two sides had to replay in Banbury on Tuesday night, after this week’s Guardian went to press, following a draw that also saw Puritans midfielder George Ball sent off.

United had to defend early on as Tai Fleming was on hand to clear a dangerous cross, then Yaw Ofusu was close to connecting with a corner kick at the other end but the ball went behind.

Then a long throw from the hosts was headed on to the crossbar by a United defender in what was a lucky escape for the Puritans.

Chances were few for Banbury, Prince Henry though seeing a good effort pushed wide by the Melksham keeper on 26 minutes.

From the corner, Ofusu saw an effort well blocked when it looked like he’d open the scoring.

But it was Banbury who would open the scoring on 37 minutes, and it was from the penalty spot as AJ George stroked home to put his side in front.

But right on half-time, Ball was shown a straight red card for an apparent stamp on Mark Cooper and Banbury would have to see things out a man short.

The second-half was only nine minutes old when Melksham then levelled with a penalty of their own after Ralph Graham was fouled, Jake Andrews doing the honours from 12 yards.

Theo Lynden curled wide for the hosts and Jack Harding had to be on hand to block another effort soon afterwards, then after Cooper had gone close for Melksham they somehow didn’t score when a cross across the six yard box from a corner couldn’t end with the ball being turned in.

Charlie Donaldson had a late effort for United from long range but it was saved by the keeper, and ultimately both sides had to settle for a replay.

The winners of Tuesday’s replay will be away to Carshalton Athletic in the third qualifying round on September 28.

This weekend, Banbury are on the road again when they go to Royston Town, that followed by another away game at Stratford Town next Tuesday night.

*For a detailed interview with United boss Simon Hollyhead on the season so far, turn to page 39.