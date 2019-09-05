United have great chance to get over first hurdle

Can Banbury United take their early season BetVictor Southern League form into the Emirates FA Cup?

That’s the question all supporters will be asking ahead of Saturday’s first qualifying round tie with Gainsborough Trinity. The Puritans hit top spot in Premier Central in midweek and should start as favourites against a Trinity outfit which has yet to sparkle in the BetVictor Northern Premier League.

Manager Mike Ford will want to get the job done at the first attempt at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium and not face a long midweek trip to Lincolnshire for a replay. United’s FA Cup form in recent seasons seems to bring out their worst performances but fans will hope that is not the case on Saturday and they have every reason to believe it won’t be.

Ford said: “This club has not had any success in the FA Cup for ages so there is no expectation on us. But if we can get 500-600 behind us on Saturday, there is no reason why we cant get the right result, let’s make life as difficult for Gainsborough as we can.

“We went out of the competition without any fight last season against Bath, which was really disappointing. Whatever the outcome on Saturday, we will give it a right go, it will be like a final for us.”