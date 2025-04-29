​United ‘gutted’ not to get win from final game

Tai Fleming celebrates scoring at Kettering. Photo: BUFC.

​Simon Hollyhead said Banbury United were good value for the point gained in their final game of the season at Kettering Town on Saturday.

​The 2-2 draw meant Kettering had to make do with a second place finish behind champions Bedford Town who won 2-0 to ensure they finished five points clear.

And Hollyhead felt his side deserved much more, Tai Fleming’s late equaliser adding to Dan Jarvis’s strike that had given United the lead early on.

He said: “I think the scoreline actually flattered Kettering and we’re gutted we didn’t win the game.

"I felt we’d had the better of the first-half so to be 2-1 down felt like a false scoreline based on performance.

"But we took lots of confidence from the half. They’d played two balls into the box and both had fallen nicely and that was it.

"There were a lot of really good performances but Tai deserved his goal not just today but over the whole season as he’s been outstanding.

"We’ve taken four points off Kettering this season and I think anybody who watched both games wouldn’t be able to argue with that being fair.

"The onus was on Kettering as they still had a chance of winning the league but the message wasn’t about us spoiling the party, it was to show our class and identity and play with pride.”

Banbury ended the season with the rare distinction of not only having been the lowest scorers and having conceded the least amount of goals, but also finishing with a goal difference of zero in the process.

The play-off semi-finals took place on Wednesday night, after the Guardian had gone to press, and saw AFC Telford host Halesowen Town and Kettering take on local rivals Harborough Town. The final will take place on Bank Holiday Monday.

Relegated from SPL Premier Division Central were Barwell, Lowestoft Town, Hitchin Town and Biggleswade Town.