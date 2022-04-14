Trophy presentation time for Banbury United fans

Chris Wreh and Jack Stevens both scored twice in Banbury United's 6-2 win at Barwell Picture by Julie Hawkins

Far from easing off after their storming title chase, which was secured with four games still to play, they beat Barwell 6-2 at the weekend.

The Easter fixtures will see fans making the trip to Hitchin Town – sitting just one place above Barwell - on Saturday, before returning to the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium to welcome Alvechurch – who are sixth in challenging for a play-off place - on Monday.

The Bank Holiday celebrations will be a special day for the club, seeing the presentation of the Southern League Premier Division Central medals and trophy.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not surprisingly, the Southern League have named Banbury United club of the month for the Premier Central Division in March.

It’s the fifth time the Puritans have won the award this season, having previously received it in September, October, December and February, a great achievement.

Andy Whing’s side will now hope to make it six during April while on the quest to reach 100 points.

"We are still going into every game wanting to win," said Whing.

"We'd like to get to 100 points now, that's our next target. "Hopefully we can finish the season strongly."

The victory at third-from-bottom Barwell sees Banbury now on 93 points from 37 games.

Chris Wreh and Jack Stevens had put them 2-0 up inside ten minutes, but the hosts came back to level within half an hour.

Two goals from Morgan Roberts and second strikes for Stevens and Wreh then showed the title winners’ superiority.

The 6-2 scoreline was United’s biggest win of the season, coming on Barwell’s 3G pitch, having been welcomed onto the pitch with a guard of honour, which was a much appreciated touch.

Peterborough Sports have overtaken Coalville Town for second spot, 19 points behind on 74 from 37. The Leicestershire side are on 71 from 36 outings.

Rushall Olympic and AFC Rushden & Diamonds currently complete the play-off places.