​Trio sign for Banbury as Wilson continues to build

Albert Wood has signed for Banbury on work experience terms. Photo: Getty.

Defender Albert Wood has joined on work experience terms until March 10th.

Wood started his career at Watford before moving to MK Dons at the start of the 21/22 season as a first year scholar. Since his arrival at the Dons, he has impressed at the U18 level, predominately as a right back, although he can also operate at centre back.

His impressive performances have led him to feature for the first team twice in the Bristol Street Motors Cup, as he started in the 3-2 victory over Northampton and the 4-0 defeat to Brighton U21s.

Wilson said: “We have signed Albert on work experience, all part of the relationship-building with MK Dons going forward following the positive performance of Charlie Waller.”

Another defender to sign is Rudy Pache.

Pache, 21, was born in Slough and signed for Barnsley as a first-year scholar in July 2018 after a breakthrough campaign with the U18s team.

He was an integral part their U18s squad during the 2018/19 Professional Development League campaign, making 25 starts as the side finished sixth.

Pache went on to feature at U23s level as he made his debut in a 2-1 victory at Sheffield Wednesday, his impressive performances earning him a professional deal in the summer of 2020.

In 2021, he left the club, initially on loan to Esbjerg before making his move permanent in that summer with the Denmark side. A total of 12 appearances and a solo goal against Hobro IK saw him return back to England and South Yorkshire as the defender returned to Oakwell on a short-term deal.

Pache got released after his short-term deal in July 2023 and has since been without a club.

The third signing is 16-year-old Freddie Milner.

Milner has joined after his academy position at Oxford United was mutually finished.

