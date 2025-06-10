Trio depart Banbury United but six sign new deals

Tai Fleming has left Banbury United to play full-time football. Photo: Banbury United FC.

​Player retention and departures have been the main topic of conversation at Banbury United over the last week as new boss Kelvin Langmead moulds his Puritans squad for next season.

​Among those players to have so far agreed deals to remain with Banbury are central defender Yaw Ofusu, goalkeeper Jack Harding and midfielders Alex Prosser and Connor Ferguson, while defender Tommy Cartwright and striker George Ball will also be staying.

However, there are departures too.

Defender Harry Reilly has left the club and joined fellow SPL Premier Central side Stratford Town, while winger Dan Jarvis has opted to make the move to Rushall Olympic who were relegated from National League North last season and will play in the Northern Premier League in 25/26.

And it was also confirmed on Monday that former captain Tai Fleming is also moving on to take up a full-time contract at an as yet unconfirmed club.

Fleming skippered the Puritans in the 2023/24 campaign and also played a key role in the club’s defence last season.

Fleming told the club’s media: “I just want to thank everyone at the club: from the staff, players, board, to all the volunteers and especially the fans!

"I loved my time here to captain the team, making over 94 appearances and many memories along the way.

"I appreciate everyone and everything you have all done for me. I wish you nothing but the best going forwards!"

Meanwhile, former Banbury boss Simon Hollyhead has been confirmed as the new manager at Kettering Town.

Banbury had put Hollyhead on gardening leave following Hollyhead’s request to speak to Kettering a fortnight ago, which has ultimately led to him taking the reins at the Northamptonshire club.