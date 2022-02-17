Title race is wide open, says Brackley Town boss Wilkin

Brackley Town's Shepherd Murombedzi shows his delight after his stunning strike in last weekend's 1-0 win over AFC Fylde. Pictures by Glenn Alcock

Kevin Wilkin believes the title race in the Vanarama National League North is “wide open” and he’s delighted Brackley Town are part of it.

The Saints picked up one of their best wins of an impressive season so far last weekend when a stunning strike from Shepherd Murombedzi secured a 1-0 success over fourth-placed AFC Fylde at St James Park.

The victory kept Brackley in second place behind leaders Gateshead on goal difference while FA Cup heroes Kidderminster Harriers are now just four points adrift of the top two with a game in hand after their 3-0 win over Hereford in midweek.

The Brackley players celebrate their winning goal against AFC Fylde

It’s shaping up to be a fascinating race for the line over the next few weeks but Wilkin is staying focused on the job at hand as his team face a tricky-looking trip to play-off contenders Curzon Ashton on Saturday.

“There are a few teams in the hunt, it’s wide open still,” Brackley boss Wilkin said.

“It’s a relentless league but it’s just fantastic that we are competing with clubs like Fylde and going toe-to-toe with some full-time teams and some big clubs.

“Our boys have to take a great deal of credit that they have come this far and are still in and around the mix.

“There’s plenty of work to do and we have to focus on trying to get something at Curzon.

“It’s a very difficult place to go. We’ve said before there are no gimmies in this league and they are having a great season.

“I am sure their sights are set on getting a play-off place so it won’t be easy.

“But they are all tough tests in different ways and we will go there in good spirits and we will try to get something from the game.”

Murombedzi’s wonderful goal, which came with 18 minutes to go, and the celebrations that followed helped make last Saturday a memorable one for Brackley.

And Wilkin added: “It was a good day. You work hard to get to days like that and special moments.

“It was a great moment for Shep and he is certainly capable of scoring goals like that.