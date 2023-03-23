Thrilling win sees Banbury Bulls pull off the great escape on final day

Banbury went into the last game knowing only a win would do while a try bonus point coupled with a victory would guarantee safety.
They couldn’t have made a better start as they worked through the phases before Ed Phillips was driven over the line with some help from the forwards. Phillips converted to give the Bulls an early 7-0 lead.
That settled any nerves and Banbury continued to pile on the pressure in the opening stages.
Quinten Blythe added a second try, gathering a crossfield kick from James Miller to score in the corner and, with 25 minutes on the clock, it became 19-0 when Nick Agbo gathered the ball at the back of a rolling maul.
The forwards did the rest, skillfully working their way over the line before Agbo touched down with the try being converted.
Bournemouth did respond with a Grant Hancox try and Ben Meaden penalty before half-time but two quick yellow cards for the visitors at the start of the second half gave Banbury the momentum.
And Jacob Turner spun out of a tackle before diving over from close-range for the all-important try bonus point.
The Bulls had Semisi Lavulo yellow-carded but, despite having the extra man, Bournemouth couldn’t find a way through the Banbury defence with every big tackle being cheered like a winning try by the big home crowd.
With the clock edging closer to full-time, Jack Briggs helped settle the nerves when he intercepted a chip over the top before sprinting over in the corner to make it 29-10.
With time up and the clock in the red, the Bulls forced a knock on which brought up the full-time whistle and the great escape was complete.
It was a day that will be remembered and celebrated for years to come.
Plenty of people had written the Bulls off this season but, since the new year, the players have found another level, grinding out victories and securing bonus points to ensure they survived by just a single point.
The celebrations continued into the night and the Bulls can now look forward to another season at this level.