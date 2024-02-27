​Three in, one out for Banbury United

Joshua Johnson in action for Oxford United against Banbury in July 2021.

​Defender Charlie Waller is the departure, returning to MK Dons having picked up an injury in the game at Buxton which will rule him out for the rest of the season.

However, three additions have been made by Kevin Wilson to his squad as they seek to climb the National League North table.

Versatile left-sided defender and midfielder Luca Woodhouse has joined on loan from Wycombe Wanderers for a month.

The 19-year-old was a product of the Tonbridge Angels academy, and he quickly gained first team experience with Whitstable Town on a dual registration before signing for Hythe Town whilst developing at Angels, playing 18 games for club, scoring two goals.

Woodhouse secured a development squad contract with League One Wycombe in August 2022 after impressing in training and practise matches.

The 19-year-old spent two months on loan at Slough Town in National League South last season, making 12 appearances, adding a further three games for Welling in the same division.

Upon his return to Adams Park, Woodhouse was a second half substitute in a 1-0 victory over AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Trophy in November.

Also signing is 19-year-old midfielder Joshua Johnson on a youth loan from Oxford United.

Johnson signed for Oxford United as a first-year scholar and made his first team debut for the Yellows at the age of 16, coming on as a 76th-minute substitute in an EFL Cup first round tie at Burton Albion.

He has since featured on loan at Dartford and Welling.

The third new face is striker Lewis Darlington on a month’s loan from League One side Peterborough United, part-funded by The Spencer Villa Fund.

Darlington started his career at Nottingham Forest before moving to Peterborough in 2020 where he has impressed for the U18 and U23 sides.