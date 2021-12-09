There's a score to settle for Brackley Town

Lee Ndlovu celebrates his goal during Brackley Town's 3-0 win at Bradford (Park Avenue) last weekend. Picture by Glenn Alcock

Brackley Town are back at St James Park this weekend - and they have a bit of a score to settle.

The Saints maintained their superb form in the Vanarama National League North this season with a 3-0 success at Bradford (Park Avenue) last weekend, courtesy of goals from Tre Mitford, James Armson and Lee Ndlovu.

Kevin Wilkin’s team remain in second place, two points behind leaders AFC Fylde with a game in hand, which comes next weekend when they head to Gateshead.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That game starts a trick-looking festive period for Wilkin’s side as they face Northamptonshire rivals Kettering Town twice with a trip to Boston United also thrown in for good measure.

Before all that, however, Brackley entertain Guiseley on Saturday.

Guiseley dumped the Saints out of this season’s Emirates FA Cup with a 2-1 replay win after the teams had shared a 1-1 draw at St James Park in the fourth qualifying round.

And, despite Guiseley’s current lowly league position, Wilkin’s knows they can’t be taken lightly.

“Guiseley have proved they can beat us so we can’t underestimate them,” the Saints boss said.

“We were disappointed we didn’t win the first game at home but fair play to them, they don’t get beaten easily and they have some good players.

“It’s a difficult game but I find myself saying that week in, week out because it’s the case.

“We know there is a tough game at Gateshead coming up and then we have Kettering, Boston and Kettering again over Christmas so it doesn’t relent.

“It’s something we are very mindful of and hopefully we will go into all these games in the right frame of mind like we have done all season.”

Wilkin, meanwhile, admitted last weekend’s victory at Bradford wasn’t quite as routine as the scoreline suggested.

“We have played a whole lot better in games than that and it was a bit patchy,” he added.

“Bradford do move the ball very well at times on their 3G surface but we had the best chances and we took them, which was the big difference on the day.