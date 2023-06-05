Mark Jones has been appointed as the new manager of Banbury United.

The former Oxford City and Hemel Hempstead Town boss will lead the Puritans into their second season in the Vanarama National League North following the surprise resignation of previous manager Andy Whing a fortnight ago.

Jones has also previously been a first-team coach at Yeovil Town and joins Banbury with five seasons and more than 200 matches under his belt managing teams at Step 2 level, as well as 15 years’ coaching experience.

Notably, he oversaw record-breaking FA Cup runs when in charge at Oxford City.

New boss Mark Jones is welcomed by Banbury United chairman Ronnie Johnson. Picture courtesy of Banbury United FC

“I am overjoyed to be joining Banbury United,” Jones said.

“I can’t wait to get started and am excited by the challenge of the season ahead.

“Through the interview process, I have been impressed with the professionalism at the club and the commitment and hard work to move things forward.

“I look forward to building on what Andy Whing has created and to meeting the fans at the pre-season matches. My job starts immediately with an evening on the phone!”

Puritans chairman Ronnie Johnson added: “We have moved at warp speed to recruit the right person for this job and are delighted to welcome Mark Jones to Banbury United.

“The fit between the club, as we head into what could be a challenging season, and Mark Jones’ extensive National League football experience is incredibly strong.

“It’s been a tricky couple of weeks for everyone at the club and for much of our town, from supporters to players.

“I am confident we will look back at today as being a most positive milestone for Banbury United.”

