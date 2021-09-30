The right attitude is key as Brackley look to avoid an FA Cup upset

Matt Lowe fires home his fifth goal of the season in Brackley Town's 2-0 win at AFC Telford United last weekend. Picture by Brian Martin

Kevin Wilkin knows having the right attitude will be key for Brackley Town as they look to avoid an upset in the third qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup this weekend.

The in-form Saints head to Midland League Premier Division side Hanley Town on Saturday, bidding to secure a place in Monday’s draw for the fourth qualifying round.

But, despite their opponents being at Step 5 in the non-League pyramid, Wilkin is well aware that a big challenge is in front of his team.

Hanley are yet to be beaten in any competition this season and knocked higher-ranked Chasetown out in the second qualifying round.

At that stage, Brackley were having to rely on a second-half fightback to see off Step 3 outfit Coalville Town 4-2 at St James Park.

But they followed that up with an impressive 2-0 victory at AFC Telford United last weekend as they maintained second place in the Vanarama National League North.

“It was a good response from the performance against Coalville when it took us a while to get going,” Wilkin said.

“The reaction we got on Saturday was great, it’s a good away win and now we can look forward to the FA Cup.

“We are well aware of the challenge in front of us but we are looking forward to it.

“Showing the right attitude will be key for us.

“That’s something, if I am being honest, we didn’t show in the first half against Coalville.

“We know we have to go to Hanley with the right mentality. If we do then we would like to think we have a good chance in the game.

“They are clearly a very capable side, they are unbeaten this season and they have got lots of experience in their ranks so we are very respectful of that.”

Wilkin, meanwhile, is hoping the strike partnership of Matt Lowe and Lee Ndlovu continues to blossom after they scored their fifth and fourth goals of the season respectively to secure the points at Telford.

Lowe has been switched into the striking role this season and, so far, it has paid dividends.

“We have moved him up front and it’s worked to good effect so far,” the Brackley boss added.

“He is scoring goals regularly for us. There are still parts of his game that he is progressing but he has formed a good partnership with Lee and we will need it to stay like that for us to move forward.”