The Puritans and Bishop’s Stortford can’t be separated

Action from Saturday's draw. Photo: BUFC.

​Banbury United and Bishop’s Stortford played out a hard-fought goalless draw in front of an enthusiastic crowd at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium on Saturday (writes Barry Worsley)

Despite both teams creating numerous opportunities, neither could find the decisive breakthrough.

The Puritans started brightly, showcasing early intent in the sixth minute when Teddy Rowe delivered an inviting ball into the box, but no one was able to capitalize. Bishop’s Stortford responded with a dangerous counter in the 19th minute, only to be denied by a superb double save from Banbury goalkeeper Jack Harding.

Banbury continued to apply pressure, with Dan Jarvis testing the Blues keeper twice, as the first half ended goalless but with glimpses of attacking intent from both sides.

The game resumed with more energy, and Banbury’s best chance came in the 56th minute from a set piece. A loose ball in the box fell to George Forsyth, whose shot was brilliantly saved by the Bishop’s Stortford keeper.

Moments later, the visitors came close to scoring when a powerful shot rattled the back of the Radio Stand.

The Puritans made a few changes in the second half, with George Ball replacing the injured Teddy Rowe in the 61st minute. Jaanai Gordon also made way for Connor Ferguson in the 74th minute, and Twariq Yusuf came on as Banbury sought fresh legs to change the game.

But despite Banbury's late efforts, including a dangerous cross-shot in the 90th minute that just evaded Ferguson, the match ended in a stalemate.