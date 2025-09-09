​Ten-man Puritans suffer first defeat as Sudbury strike late

Reece Styche gives chase at Sudbury on Saturday. Photo: BUFC.

Boss Kelvin Langmead was left disappointed after his Banbury United side suffered their first league defeat of the season on Saturday.​

​The 2-1 loss at AFC Sudbury came thanks to an 87th minute winner for the hosts, with Banbury also having scorer Joel Anker sent off on the stroke of half-time and seeing a goal disallowed deep into stoppage time for offside.

And Langmead told Puritans Radio after the game that it was a frustrating outcome.

He said: “Obviously I’m disappointed as I don’t like losing and the manner in which we lost makes it really frustrating.

"We were up against it in the second-half although I thought we were the better team and created the best chance, but to concede off the back of one our attacking set pieces in the last few minutes isn’t good enough and I’ve told the players that.

"We can’t keep giving goals to teams and giving points to teams, so there’s obviously a lot of frustration at the moment.

"The first-half was scrappy which doesn’t suit us. I was delighted for Joel to get his goal but then he needs to control that emotion and when he’s flicked out at their lad he’s given the referee a decision to make – although the referee didn’t really have a choice in the end.

"You’d hope our equaliser would have given us the impetus going into the second-half but then the red card flips it on its head again.

"I still felt we were the better team and I can’t fault the lads’ efforts, which is what makes the result so frustrating because they worked so hard.”

Banbury were back in action on Tuesday night when they went to Bromsgrove Sporting in the league, after this week’s Guardian went to press.

They’ll then return to the FA Cup on Saturday with a trip to step four side Chasetown, with any necessary replay taking place during next week.