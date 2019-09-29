Super Saints produce record-breaking victory with eight-goal blast

Brackley Town ran up a record club win in Saturday's 8-0 success over Bradford Park Avenue.

Saints tore into the visitors from the start and never let up scoring four goals in each half in an impressive all-round team performance in Saturday's Vanarama National League North clash.

The opener was an own goal after 19 minutes as defenders failed to clear a corner kick, Matt Lowe doubling the lead on the half hour finishing decisively after Jimmy Armson’s shot was blocked. Lee Ndlovu was foiled by keeper and Park Avenue captain Rhys Taylor through one on one and Armson’s splendid finish was ruled out for off-side.

Marcus Wood received his marching orders for two yellow cards but few could argue that this was a significant factor in this crushing defeat. Armson’s header from Shane Byrne’s corner on 42 minutes and Ndlovu’s spectacular finish in off the bar on the stroke of halftime gave Saints a four goal lead that was no less than the home side’s superiority deserved with the visitors unable to trouble Danny Lewis at the other end.

There was to be no respite for a dazed Bradford side in the second half as Saints picked up where they had ended the first period. Byrne rounded Taylor for the fifth goal on 54 minutes and substitute Carl Baker hit the post from Luke Fairlamb’s excellent cross. Baker and then Lowe forced fine saves from Taylor and Audel headed goal number six direct from Baker’s corner kick.

Baker again saw his shot find only the woodwork as the goal chance count mounted. Ndlovu hit his second on 80 minutes and then unselfishly passed up the chance of a hat-trick to set up Dan Holman for his first for the club to make it eight after 84 minutes. Still the chances came, the closest for Ndlovu who was only inches from his third after fine work on the left by Lowe.