Summer holiday camps are confirmed for football-mad children in Banbury

Children can enjoy football coaching at the Oxford United in the Community and Easington Sports summer camps next month

Hosted at Easington Sports’ home ground on Addison Road, Banbury the fun sessions will be hosted five days a week – Monday to Friday – on the weeks beginning August 2, 9 and 23.

The sessions will be packed with activities and are suitable for all children aged four to 13. The programme, designed by a qualified team of coaches from both partners, teaches football skills and techniques while focusing on the development of agility, balance and coordination.

The emphasis is on the comfort, enjoyment and safety of all children.

All OUitC and Easington Sports FC coaches are FA qualified and have up to date safeguarding, first aid training and CRC checks.

Chris Lowes, Head of OUitC, said: “It is great to finally announce three summer holiday camps with our partners Easington Sports FC.

“This programme is a major step for our partnership which has gone from strength to strength since it was formed in March.

“Our joint sessions are designed to keep children active and provide a boost to their wellbeing through football-based challenges that develop life skills including teamwork and communication.

“We look forward to seeing everyone this summer in Banbury.”

Jamie Hunter, Youth Chairman and Club Secretary at Easington Sports FC, said: “We are delighted to offer our camps in partnership with Oxford United in the Community.

“Our previous camps have been a great success and this proposal is another step in offering community-related activities for the people of Banbury in partnership with OUitC.”

Children attending the sessions are required to bring their own football kit including shin-pads, boots, trainers, lunch and drinks. Spaces are limited and available via Official Soccer Schools’ website here.

One lucky participant from the three weeks will win a special prize of tickets to an Oxford United FC home match and a replica Oxford United shirt for the 2021-22 season once they are launched.

OUitC is the football club’s official charity and helps inspire people to live happier and healthier lives in better connected communities via the power of football.

Last year, the charity engaged with over 2,500 people in Oxfordshire. Easington Sports Football Club is a volunteer-run Charter Standard Community Club in Banbury.