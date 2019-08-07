Sports paying the price for errors in a tough baptism

Easington Sports are struggling to come to terms with life in the top division.

Following back-to-back defeats in their first season in the premier division of the uhlsportHellenic League, Sports find themselves without a point on the board.

Sports have conceded six goals in their opening two games, losing 3-0 against Longlevens at Addison Road in Saturday’s opener and 3-1 at Virginia Water on Tuesday. Sports have paid heavily for errors in both games despite having much of the play.

Sports were forced to defend for long spells at Virginia Water but need to have that same discipline over 90 minutes in order to get some points on the board.

The home side enjoyed much of the possession and looked a threat from well worked set-pieces. Lee Farrow tipped over a shot from Dale Wright after a long throw-in from Finn Evered. Moments later Wright had another glancing header that went just past the far post.

Sports eventually settled into the game with the returning Josh Rose and Dan Watkin looking more assured under pressure. Sports gradually grew into the half, with Piers Walton and Joe Eyre finding joy down the flanks. Walton, Henry Rose and George Coombes all had half chances.

The visitors eventually took the lead midway through the first half when Eyre raced into the box and was brought down. Callum Convey stepped up to convert the ensuing spot-kick.

Virginia Water equalised when the ball was cut back for Liam Whythe to side foot home from the edge of the box. Wright had a late chance but he dragged his shot wide of the post.

Sports got off to the worst possible start in the second half. A misplaced pass virtually from the kick-off led to a rapid counter attack and Joel Drew won a penalty which he converted.

Sports struggled to defend long throw-ins into the box all game and another one from Evered was flicked home by the impressive Wythe to wrap up the points.

Manager Matt Giles made several early changes to get Sports back into the game, bringing on Owen James and Dan Lydon to freshen the attacking options up. But Sports tired in the latter stages and found it harder to play through the home side, failing to create any notable chances to get back into the contest.