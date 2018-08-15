Sports make history after booking spot in the FA Cup

Easington Sports are through to the next round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Ben Milner’s side will now entertain Chipping Sodbury Town in the preliminary round later this month. Sports beat Winslow United 2-0 in Tuesday’s replay at Addison Road while Chipping Sodbury beat Reading City 2-1 after extra-time.

Goals in each half from Callum Convey and Craig Robinson made it an FA Cup debut to remember for the UHLSport Hellenic League outfit following Friday’s 2-2 draw at Winslow where they twice came from behind.

Sports edged the first half on Tuesday and Convey gave them an early lead when his free-kick found the top corner of the net.

Joe Eyre hit the post but Winslow finished the first half strongly and prolific striker Aaron King hit the bar after he lobbed Adam Rimmer.

Sports again started the second half brightly and doubled their advantage when Robinson’s shot at the far post was spilled by the keeper into the net. Ryan Freshwater’s 30 yard volley hit the post but Sports defended well and closed out the tie.

Brackley Town Saints booked a home tie with Hadley following a 1-0 victory over London Colney thanks to a solitary goal from Alex Stott.

Ardley United thumped Shortwood United 7-0 with Deon Gallagher completing a hat-trick and they will now entertain Burnham in the next round.