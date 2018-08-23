Sports hope big crowd can be the difference

Easington Sports officials will be looking for the town to get behind the club in Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup tie.

The UHLSport Hellenic League club entertain Chipping Sodbury Town in Saturday’s preliminary round tie at Addison Road.

Sports saw off Winslow United at the second attempt to book their place in the next round in the club’s first venture into the world’s most famous domestic cup competition.

Chairman Richard Meadows said: “To be in the FA Cup in the first place means the club has progressed both on and off the field. We set out to change the fortunes of the club five years ago and this meant the development from the bottom up.

“We set out a development plan to cover all aspects of the football club and games like this are our reward for all the ground grading work, as well as improving youth and adult football, that we have been able to make. We have now spent close to £250,000 on improvements to the ground and facilities.”

FA Cup previews in this week’s Banbury Guardian.