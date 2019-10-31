Sports extend run as they prepare for double-header

Manager Matt Giles will be looking for Easington Sports to maintain their climb up the uhlsport Hellenic League table with two games in four days.

Sports travel to Tuffley Rovers for Saturday’s Premier Division clash on the back of their fourth straight victory.

Goals from Piers Walton, with a stunner, and Bradley Cox, saw Sports beat Virginia Water 2-1 at Addison Road where Ardley United will be the visitors on Tuesday.

Sports will be without 18-year-old Walton on Saturday while Ryan Markham will probably miss Tuesday’s game after accumulating four cautions.

Giles said: “Tuffley will be a different test for us, most of the sides we’ve played so far have tried to play football but I think they will be more physical.”

Looking back on Tuesday’s success, he said: “We were very good out of possession but not so good with the ball, we never really got going despite the quality we’ve got on the pitch. But we were solid and hard to beat, which is what we’ve tried to base our game on recently, and the players know the priority is not to lose games.

“We’ve played so many away games that we’ve got that mentality now, not having the ball, but I think we will get better with it as the season progresses.”

Giles praised Walton and added: “That was the best goal I’ve seen since I’ve been involved with the club. He’s only 18, has a lot of potential, so he’s got a lot of time to become a really good player.”