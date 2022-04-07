Southern League Championship showcase game for Banbury United at end of month

Champions Banbury United players celebrate winning the Southern League Premier Division Central

They will now compete in the Southern League Championship game on Saturday, April 30 against the winners of the Southern League Premier South. The game kicks off at 3pm.

This could well be Taunton Town, who sit top by a point with two games in hand.

They have five games left to play but Met Police, Hayes & Yeading and Farnborough are also in the mix.

The South placings seem to be going right to the wire, a lot tighter than at the top than in the Central Division, where Banbury now have a 19-point lead.

Banbury previously met Taunton in the Southern League South and West play-off final in 2016 beating them 2-0 to earn promotion to the Premier Division.

The team with the best points per game record play at home and no side in the South division can better the Puritans’ points per game record irrespective of the results in their last four games.

Tickets will be on sale soon.

In the meantime Banbury United will be presented with the giant Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central shield and winners’ medals on Easter Monday, April 18 when they host Alvechurch at the Plant Hire Community Stadium.

This is Banbury’s first title success in the Southern League since entering the competition back in 1966 – a huge achievement.

Their previous best was runners-up in the Division One South & West in 2015-16 to Cinderford Town.

Reflecting on their success Stephen Barlow, secretary of Banbury United Community Football Club Ltd, said: “In 2015 when we set up a Community Benefit Society so the club became supporters owned we wanted to make the club one that the town would be proud of. Well we have certainly done that this season.

“All credit goes to Andy, his management team and the players for their utmost professionalism and relentless desire to succeed.

“A huge amount of effort is put in behind the scenes, by an army of volunteers, to enable the club to function and flourish. Promotion means more work but we’re up for the challenge.

”Being Banbury born and bred it was fantastic to see so many supporters of all ages celebrating the success of our town’s team on Saturday.”

After all the excitement of winning the league, there are still four games to play, starting with a trip to Barwell on Saturday.