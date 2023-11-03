Banbury United boss Mark Jones can't wait to see his side back on home soil for Saturday's Vanarama National League North clash with Chorley (ko 3pm).

Banbury celebrate their goal in the 1-0 win at Southport on Saturday (Picture: @BanburyUnitedFC)

​It has been a month since the Puritans played at The Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium, in a 0-0 draw with Blyth Spartans.

That is the only home match Banbury have played since beating Warrington on September 9, with their five other matches since then being on the road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Hopefully we will get a home game in, because it feels like a long time since we played there," Jones told Puritans Radio..

"Let's hope the home supporters come out in force and we can get a good crowd in for what will be another tough test against Chorley."

Banbury will go into the match 10th in National League North, following a week that saw the Puritans follow up last Tuesday's 2-1 victory at Boston United with another win at Southport, edging that encounter 1-0.

Ken Charles scored the only goal from the penalty spot on 79 minutes, and Jones felt it was fully deserved.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"That is a very, very good win for us," said the Banbury boss. "I thought we played well in the first half and controlled the game.

"I don't think we quite had the same control in the second half, Southport came at us a little bit more, but it was a decent performance with another clean sheet.

"We have done a lot of travelling, first to Boston and then to Southport, so that does take it out of the players and to pick up six points is a tremendous effort."

Banbury are two points off the play-off places, but Jones knows he and his players have to keep their focus, saying: "The league is so tight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"One week you can find yourself comfortably in mid-table, the next you can be 19th or 20th.

"But we have now put together back-to-back victories and have gone up to 10th, so we have to be pleased with that.”