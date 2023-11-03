So good to be back home again for Banbury United boss Jones
It has been a month since the Puritans played at The Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium, in a 0-0 draw with Blyth Spartans.
That is the only home match Banbury have played since beating Warrington on September 9, with their five other matches since then being on the road.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Hopefully we will get a home game in, because it feels like a long time since we played there," Jones told Puritans Radio..
"Let's hope the home supporters come out in force and we can get a good crowd in for what will be another tough test against Chorley."
Banbury will go into the match 10th in National League North, following a week that saw the Puritans follow up last Tuesday's 2-1 victory at Boston United with another win at Southport, edging that encounter 1-0.
Ken Charles scored the only goal from the penalty spot on 79 minutes, and Jones felt it was fully deserved.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"That is a very, very good win for us," said the Banbury boss. "I thought we played well in the first half and controlled the game.
"I don't think we quite had the same control in the second half, Southport came at us a little bit more, but it was a decent performance with another clean sheet.
"We have done a lot of travelling, first to Boston and then to Southport, so that does take it out of the players and to pick up six points is a tremendous effort."
Banbury are two points off the play-off places, but Jones knows he and his players have to keep their focus, saying: "The league is so tight.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"One week you can find yourself comfortably in mid-table, the next you can be 19th or 20th.
"But we have now put together back-to-back victories and have gone up to 10th, so we have to be pleased with that.”
BANBURY United will host Nuneaton Borough in the second round of the FA Trophy on the weekend of November 17-19.