Skipper has milestone in his sights

Banbury United boss Mike Ford paid tribute to club skipper Ricky Johnson after he chalked up his 250th appearance for the club.

It came in Monday’s meeting with Barwell and Johnson will be looking to reach his next milestone of 100 goals for the club. He needs seven more to join Tony Jacques, Tony Foster, Jody McKay and Matty Gooderick in the 100-club.

Ford said: “Ricky Johnson has been with me from day one. When I first met him in town to try and get him to sign, it wasn’t about the money, only how competitive we were going to be. That was his main concern, so I told him I thought we would be.

“It’s hard to take him off in games, not only because of his threat up front, but because he wins so many headers in our own box.”