Shut-out is what Ford wants for return trip

It’s a quick about-turn for Banbury United ahead of Saturday’s Buildbase FA Trophy tie.

The Puritans head back to Hayden Road to meet AFC Rushden & Diamonds in Saturday’s first round tie just four days after the BetVictor Southern League defeat.

United’s FA Cup hopes went at the first hurdle and so boss Mike Ford will be looking for better fortune in non-league football’s biggest competition. United may not get to Wembley but a good run in the competition will earn much-needed revenue after their early exit in the FA Cup.

But the Puritans will need to tighten up at the back to get something from the tie.

Connor Roberts will be available to play despite seeing red for two cautions on Tuesday as his one-match suspension will see him miss the trip to Lowestoft Town. Lee Henderson limped off on Tuesday and Ford says the central defender is rated only 50-50 to be fit to return, so there may be a recall for the experienced Eddie Odhiambo.

John Mills returns and, with Jaanai Gordon recapturing his early season form, United will pose a bigger threat in the final third. But Ford says his players have got to adopt a shut-out mentality if they are to reap the rewards.

Ford said: “We’ve just got to get the mentality back of not conceding in games. Some of my players have got to realise that defending is part of their job no matter what position they play in.

“We’ve got to make sure we go back to Rushden on Saturday and give ourselves a better chance of getting a result by keeping the ball out of our net. Rushden will be happy with Tuesday’s result but will know they will be up against a good team again.”