Shariff just can’t stay away from the Puritans

Nabil Shariff is on his way back to Banbury United.

The 27-year-old experienced striker has agreed to return to the Puritans for a fourth time following three loan spells.

I’ve worked with Nabs before and admired the way he worked for the team Puritans boss Mike Ford

Shariff began his career at Rushden & Diamonds when he joined United on work experience in 2009. He made 31 appearances and scored three goals.

He was awarded a professional contract by Diamonds in 2010 but re-joined United on loan, making 21 appearances and scoring eight goals.

Spells at Tamworth, Hemel Hempstead Town, Oxford City followed before he signed for Kettering Town and returned for his third spell at Banbury in 2012. In total, he made 74 appearances and scored 15 goals for the club.

Shariff was part of the Stratford Town squad that reached the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central play-offs last season.

Manager Mike Ford said: “I’ve worked with Nabs before and admired the way he worked for the team. If you add that to his ability to score goals, we have secured a very good signing. I look forward to working with him over the course of next season.”

Shariff added: “I’m happy to be back at Banbury and am looking forward to a successful season.”