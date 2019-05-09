Saints winger Lowe gets his England call-up

Brackley Town’s Matt Lowe has been called into the England C squad to face Estonia’s under-23s next month.

Lowe will be in the England squad which travels to Tallinn to face Estonia on Wednesday, June 5. The non-League Lions manager Paul Fairclough has named a 16-man squad for the trip, made up of under-23 players who represent clubs from outside the top four divisions in England.

It’s a rematch from when the two teams met earlier this season in a game at Leyton Orient last October, when a penalty from Alfie Pavey secured a 1-0 victory.