Saints ready to challenge for second place with trip to Chester

Brackley Town could yet seal second spot in Vanarama National League North.

Saints head to Chester on Monday looking for the three points which will secure third place and a home semi-final in the play-offs – or better. Kevin Wilkin’s side are three points behind second-placed Stockport County and five off leaders Chorley who have a tricky trip to fourth-placed Spenymoor Town on Monday.

Goals from Jimmy Armson and Shane Byrne, with his tenth goal of the season, saw Saints beat 2-0 Boston United on Friday. Boston’s cause wasn’t helped by the dismissal of Ben Davies.

Looking back on Friday’s success, Wilkin said: “In the first half they made life really difficult for us and didn’t allow us to pass the ball as fluently as we would like. But Lee [Ndlovu] came up with a big moment to give us that all important lead going into the break.

“We didn’t look as sharp as we have done in previous games but you have to give Boston credit for that. They kept a good shape and frustrated us. It is a hard-earned win and it obviously got easier when we got the early second goal and they had a man sent off.”