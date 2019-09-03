Saints left to rue missed chances against Longlevens

Brackley Town Saints lost 2-0 against Longlevens in the uhlspot Hellenic League.

That they did not take anything from the premier division game was due to an excellent display by keeper Kane Winman, the woodwork, some sloppy defending and a well organised defence.

Perhaps the signs were there for all to see when Matt Crowther was twice required to make important saves after hesitation in the Saints defence. At the other end Saints also showed early intent with Matt Hammond shooting at Winman.

Lester Davies, making his debut, saw his effort excellently tipped over the bar by Winman. Davies was involved again leading a break that saw him feed Alex Stott whose low shot whistled past the upright.

Matt Hammond burst through but Winman was out sharply and his shot crept wide of the post and James Hammond’s 30 yards whistled past the same post. In between Josh Watts skirted around Crowther but pulled his shot wide of the post.

The deadlock was broken when a short corner saw Will Emery’s cross fly off Dean March past Crowther. Just before halftime an excellent passing move resulted in James Hammond finding Matt Hammond, his first time shot was destined for the top of the net but Winman tipped the ball over the bar.

After the restart, good combination work from Charlie Kille and Matt Hammond set up James Hammond who beat a couple of defenders before his shot hit the post.

Longlevens doubled their advantage when they broke rapidly and Tommy Callinan rounded Crowther before tapping the ball into an empty net.

Saints worked hard to break Longlevens dow, but chances were few and far between. Harry Brock found substitute Lewis Middleton but his goal bound volley hit the post and was cleared to safety.