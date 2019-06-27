Saints can deal with setback says boss

It’s business as usual, according to Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin.

Despite the clubhouse at St James Park being irreparably damaged by last week’s fire, Wilkin says it will not make any difference to his plans on the pitch.

It won’t make any difference to our pre-season preparations, we start training this weekend, and there is still time to get things in place to minimise the disruption before the season starts Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

Wilkin said: “It’s very disappointing and an inconvenience but the most important thing was that no-one was seriously injured. It won’t make any difference to our pre-season preparations.

“We start training this weekend and there is still time to get things in place to minimise the disruption before the season starts.”

The clubhouse will have to be demolished and rebuilt following an inspection by structural engineers this week.

Managing director Jan Butter said: “Although this is devastating news for us all we do believe that we can work on plans to improve our facilities which will allow us to support the success that Kevin [Wilkin] brings to the club on the pitch and will allow us to strengthen our infrastructure.

“We are under no illusion that we will face a challenging 12 months but know it will be worth the hours and hard work we are prepared to put in to make our club stronger.

“We are robust and the support of our fans, volunteers, local business and council will help us through these challenging times.

“We ask our fans to bear with us for a few weeks pre-season until the infrastructure is in place.

“The rest of the stadium has not been affected, the pitch is looking great, the all-weather pitch is in excellent condition, stands, turnstiles and changing rooms are all in good working order.”