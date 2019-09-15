Saints are up to seventh following four-goal fiesta

Brackley Town are up to seventh in Vanarama National League North following a 4-0 victory at Curzon Ashton.

Goals from Jimmy Armson - with his sixth of the season - Thierry Audel, Shane Byrne and Lee Ndlovu overwhelmed a Curzon Ashton side still seeking a first ever win over Saints in nine meetings as Kevin Wilkin's side recorded successive away wins.

Saints were in front as early as the sixth minute in Saturday's game as Armson was on hand to finish from close range after the ball was not cleared from Luke Fairlamb’s cross. Byrne’s driving run of 50 yards saw his shot go just wide and Matt Lowe headed over from Fairlamb’s cross as the visitors went into the break with a deserved goal advantage.

Audel’s 65th minute header gave keeper Cameron Mason no chance and was the moment from which there was no way back for Curzon. Byrne struck a stunning third goal two minutes later after fine passing play. In the 78th minute Ndlovu bagged the goal his unselfish play warranted, finishing from Lowe’s pass with a wonderfully executed, curling effort beyond Mason.

The Nash produced their only goal threat on full-time when Liam Davies struck his shot sweetly but found only the bar and Danny Lewis had to make a point-blank save from the very last kick of the match on an otherwise barren afternoon for the home side.