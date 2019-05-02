Saints are just two wins away from promotion

Once again, Brackley Town are just two wins away from a place with the Vanarama National League elite.

Kevin Wilkin’s side face Spennymoor Town in Sunday’s Vanarama National League North play-off semi-final at St James Park. Spennymoor beat Bradford Park Avenue 1-0 in last night’s (Wednesday) tie.

We need to find our cutting edge again in front of goal again if we are to be successful in the play-offs Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

Saints beat Spennymoor 4-1 at home earlier in the season but lost 2-1 last month in the return fixture. However, they have the experience of getting through at this stage 12 months ago.

It was touch and go against relegated FC United of Manchester in Saturday’s final game of the regular season before substitute Daniel Nti grabbed the only goal to earn Saints third place and a home semi-final tie.

Wilkin said: “We did enough at Chester to have got the three points before Saturday’s game. It was a bit tense on Saturday and emphasises the importance of taking your chances when they come.

“We’ve got the experience of getting through last season which should help a few of the players but we need to find our cutting edge again in front of goal again if we are to be successful in the play-offs.”