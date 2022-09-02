Robins makes transfer deadline day swoop for Banbury United star Morgan Roberts

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Banbury United winger Morgan Roberts has joined league two side Swindon Town

The 21-year-old has been a star performer for the Puritans over the past couple of seasons, netting 25 goals in 63 appearances for the club.

But he was a transfer deadline day departure as the Robins swooped for a player who came through the youth ranks at Northampton Town, before being released after a handful of first-team appearances at Sixfields.

Banbury United announced the move on Twitter, stating: "The club can confirm that it has this evening accepted an offer from Swindon Town for for the transfer of Morgan Roberts.

Morgan Roberts came through the youth ranks at Northampton Town

"Morgan has scored 25 goals in 63 appearances for the club. We hope Morgan has every success at Swindon and he leaves us with our very best wishes."

Roberts, who spent three years as a professional at the Cobblers before dropping into non-League, said: “I’m really happy. It’s all been very quick on deadline day but it’s great to be here.

“I’ve come through the academy at Northampton Town and played a few games for them, but have lots of non-league experience and it’s taught me a lot.

"It’s given me the belief that I can come back to full-time football and it’s an exciting new chapter for me.

“I’m very energetic and creative. I love to get goals and assists and I want to win. I’ve come from a team that has just won the league, so I want to continue that form and show everyone what I can do here at The County Ground."

Roberts, who scored twice in a man-of-the-match performance for Banbury in their 3-1 win over Hereford at the weekend, will be hoping to be involved in Swindon's league two encounter with Gillingham on Saturday, but he may have to bide his time.

The Robins technical director Sandro Di Michele said: “Morgan is a really interesting signing for us and is an extremely talented young player.