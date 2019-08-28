Response to setback was top drawer

Boss Mike Ford was delighted to see his Banbury United side quickly put their first setback behind them.

The Puritans bounced back from Saturday’s first BetVictor Southern League defeat against Kings Langley to beat Barwell in Monday’s Premier Central clash.

Ford said: “It was important that we won the next game after losing for the first time. Last season we had periods when we won a few games but then lost a few on the bounce, so Monday’s victory was very important.

“It would have been easy to have made changes after losing on Saturday but I wanted to stay loyal to those players who have worked hard so far. I felt we were unfortunate on Saturday but it probably went our way a bit on Monday.”

New recruit Jannai Gordon came off the bench again to bag the late winner and Ford’s decision to go for the three points paid off.

He said: “We tried to be more positive in the closing stages of the game and we changed the shape to make us more of a threat. The players stuck at it even when we lost our way in the second half and they got their reward.

“John Mills might have got a couple of goals himself on Monday had the ball ran for him. Having another striker on the bench gives you the chance to try and win the game late on, which we did.”