Relegated Blues further increase Banbury’s woe
In what was the Puritans’ 11th league defeat, they had Manny Maja sent off during the first-half and never truly recovered, eventually losing out and ending the day ten points from safety with six games to play.
For Bishop’s Stortford, it was a first win in 20 league games and a first in 2024, and with them being 27 points adrift of safety emphasised just what a disappointing result it was for Banbury.
United started well and created numerous openings in the first ten minutes or so, with Ben Beresford’s early shot parried out for a corner, then Luca Woodhouse firing wide minutes later.
Craig Hewitt was next to have a crack as Banbury continued to pressure, his shot deflected wide, and Ken Charles then saw an effort well saved.
Namesake Ryan Charles then struck the crossbar for Bishop’s Stortford as they began to get into the game, before a major turning point came when Maja was dismissed for a late challenge on Amadou Kassarate in the middle of the pitch to reduce Banbury to ten men on 34 minutes.
Three minutes later, the home side took the lead, Tosin Olufemi with a low strike that beat keeper James Dadge at his near post.
The Blues then continued to largely control things early in the second-half, before Banbury debutant DJ Campton-Sturridge was deflected wide and then Ken Charles forced a good save out of the goalkeeper.
The Banbury equaliser finally game on 61 minutes when captain Tia Fleming bundled in a corner from close range.
However, seven minutes later the home side retook the lead as Codey Cosgrave brought the ball down and slotted it past Dadge.
Banbury battled to get back level but only Charles could manage an effort that was deflected through to the goalkeeper.
And the hosts then killed the game off in stoppage time as Dadge parried an effort but couldn’t collect the ball before Darren Foxley nipped in between Dadge and a defender to put the ball in the net and wrap up the three points.