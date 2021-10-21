Reflection is needed after Brackley's FA Cup exit

Brackley Town manager Kevin Wilkin

Kevin Wilkin admits there is a bit of reflection to be done for Brackley Town following their Emirates FA Cup exit on Tuesday night.

The Saints were beaten 2-1 at National League North rivals Guiseley in a replay after the two teams had shared a 1-1 draw in the fourth qualifying round at St James Park last weekend.

They fell behind in the midweek replay and Matt Lowe missed a penalty before Lee Ndlovu levelled things up early in the second half.

However, the hosts grabbed a winner in the final 10 minutes to secure themselves a trip to AFC Wimbledon in the first round proper.

Wilkin conceded there were some of his players who “didn’t step up to the plate” over the course of the two games.

But he insists his squad will now regroup as they bid to maintain their good start to the league campaign in a tough trip to fellow high-flyers Gateshead this weekend.

“It is a tough game on Saturday but it’s the same every week, there isn’t a lot between all the teams in the league,” the Brackley boss said.

“We have to reflect on why we haven’t come through 180 minutes of football in the FA Cup and why we haven’t done enough to get through the tie.

“The personnel was there, we can have no excuses injury wise so we have to look at it and understand why we didn’t do enough.

“We have had a decent start to the season but, if I am being honest, we could have been more convincing in the games we did get through in the FA Cup.

“There were players coming back into the changing room on Tuesday knowing they could have done better.

“There were a few who didn’t step up to the plate and when you don’t and you are away from home, it becomes difficult.

“We will have to regroup and our focus will be going again in a tough on on Saturday.”

“We huffed and puffed,” Wilkin added as he reflected on Tuesday’s replay defeat.

“Guiseley have found a bit of form lately but we have had three hours of football against them and when you don’t take your chances in your moments then this is what can happen.

“Both teams are quite closely matched on the evidence of the last three hours of football and we had a few boys there both on Saturday and on Tuesday who didn’t perform quite to the level they are capable of.

“And if you have a few lads who aren’t quite at the races then this is what can happen to you.