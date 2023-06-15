The 30-year-old has joined the Puritans after his contract at Yeovil Town expired at the end of last season.

The Whitney-born central midfielder came through the ranks at Reading but made his Football League debut when on loan at Yeovil as a 19-year-old.

D’Ath went on to play for Cheltenham Town, Exeter City and Dagenham & Redbridge before joining Northampton Town in 2014 and playing a key role in the Cobblers’ League Two title-winning campaign in 2015/16.

Lawson D'Ath has become Banbury United's latest summer signing. Picture courtesy of Banbury United FC

He then played for both Luton Town and Milton Keynes Dons and made a total of 163 Football League appearances before returning to Yeovil where he featured 82 times in the National League.

Now he has become Banbury’s second new signing of the summer after defender Jack Davies joined the club earlier this week while long-serving goalkeeper Jack Harding has also committed his future to the Puritans as new boss Mark Jones begins almost a total rebuild of the squad.

“I’m really happy to be joining Banbury United,” D’Ath told the club’s official website.

“I consider myself local, being from Witney and having played for Adderbury as a junior. I have lots of friends in Banbury.