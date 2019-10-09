Rasulo books United’s place with stoppage-time winner

Giorgio Rasulo came off the bench to book Banbury United’s place in the second round of the BetVictor Southern League Cup.

The Puritans looked to be heading out of the competition in Tuesday’s first round tie at North Leigh where they led 2-0 before trailing 3-2 in the second half. But Rasulo completed the comeback as United won it 4-3 in stoppage-time.

John Mills fired wide and George Seacole was denied by Jack Harding in the early exchanges. Mills gave United a 20th minute lead after being set up by Mohammed Ahmed. United doubled their advantage with scorer turning provider as Mills fed Ahmed who raced through to beat Charlie Twiss despite the keeper getting a hand to the ball.

Mills curled another effort wide but North Leigh reduced the arrears on the stroke of halftime. Harding got into trouble and, although redeeming himself to save the initial effort, Seacole fired home the rebound.

North Leigh equalised in the 58th minute when Roger James saw his effort deflected wide and from his ensuing corner new signing Ross Edwards powered home a far post header.

Substitute Tariq Hunte put the hosts in front for the first time in the tie when his 66th minute strike from the edge of the box squirmed under Harding. Mills put United back on level terms in the 79th minute when he turned in a low cross from substitute Jaanai Gordon after Rasulo had initiated the move.

Gordon headed over and substitute Anderson Cayola was denied by from Twiss before United won it in stoppage-time when Mills found Rasulo who took one clever touch before firing past Twiss from six yards.