Rangers hit Sports for six in FA Vase

Easington Sports’ season went from bad to worse as they were knocked out of the Buildbase FA Vase.

The newly-promoted uhlsport Hellenic League premier division outfit were thumped 6-0 by Risborough Rangers in Saturday’s first qualifying round tie.

It was probably Sports’ worst performance of the season and they seemed beaten before the game even started. The Division One East leaders had a reported £12,000 budget and it clearly showed as they dominated the game from start to finish.

Sports were really exposed down the flanks and, after a Rangers had an effort ruled out for disallowed for offside, the first goal arrived through Kyle Faulkner who cut in to beat Lee Farrow. Sports failed to deal with the pressure and Rangers scored two more in quick succession from their next two chances.

Brian Haule’s shot from the edge of the area beat Farrow who was then slow to come off his line after Dan Watkin headed the ball back to him and Faulkner nipped in for a tap-in.

Sports rarely troubled Rangers although Josh Bowden returned to the forward line and played well as a target man, offering a more physical presence.

The tie was over as a contest by halftime but the second half started encouragingly for Sports who kept the ball better. But Rangers increased their lead when a flick-on the box fell to Haule who beat two defenders before firing past Farrow.

Rangers scored two more quick goals following more defensive lapses with Faulkner completing his hat-trick and Josh Urqhart rounding it off to complete a miserable day.