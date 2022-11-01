Puritans won’t ‘feel sorry for ourselves’ as they bid to end losing run at Kettering

Action from Banbury United's 1-0 home defeat to Kidderminster Harriers. Picture by Julie Hawkins

The Puritans slipped to a fourth defeat in a row in all competitions after they were edged out 1-0 by Kidderminster Harriers at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium at the weekend.

Having made a flying start to life in the Vanarama National League North after their superb promotion last season, Whing admits his team have hit a “rough patch”.

They are now without a win in their last five matches and have dropped into mid-table.

But the manager insists his team will be working hard to try to arrest their recent form when they make the short trip to Kettering Town this evening.

Kettering have won their last three home matches but are yet to win away this season and are currently hovering just above the relegation zone.

“We’re definitely not panicking,” Whing told Puritans Radio after the defeat to Kidderminster.

“We have come into this new league for the first time ever and we’re just going through a rough patch at the moment.

“This league is relentless and people have to realise that. We have got a small squad and it is frustrating at times.

“When you’ve had a defeat you want to go back out and put it right but, at the minute, because of the Saturday-Tuesday, it’s taking its toll on a very thin squad.

“But we’re definitely not going to feel sorry for ourselves, we’re going to work even harder and keep doing the right things that we believe in