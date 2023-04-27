Puritans will have a big part to play as they round off their campaign

The curtain will come down on Banbury United’s first-ever Vanarama National League North campaign this weekend.

And the Puritans could have a huge say in who does and doesn’t make it into the play-offs as they head to Scarborough Athletic, who will need to win to guarantee themselves a top-seven finish.

Banbury are set to finish in the lower half of the table having already secured their Step 2 status.

And boss Andy Whing is relishing being part of one of the big games on the final day.

The Banbury United players round off their season at Scarborough Athletic this weekend. Picture by Julie Hawkins

“There’s been a few teams who have been in the top five or six all season and looked like they would be in no danger of not making the play-offs but now there are a few chasing them,” the United boss said.

“It will be a great game in front of a big crowd with a good atmosphere.

“I know we are taking a lot of fans up there in fancy dress and all that for the last game.

“Staying up isn’t really something to celebrate but it’s the highest league position Banbury have ever been in in their history.

“That’s something to be proud of and now I am really looking forward to the final game.”

Banbury head into it on the back of a 1-0 defeat to another play-off contender Spennymoor Town in their final home game of the season last weekend.

The Puritans squad was decimated by injuries again but they looked set for a goalless draw until Spennymoor struck the winner in the third minute of stoppage-time.

“It summed up our last few months,” Whing added.

“Our only striker was injured so we had a midfielder playing up front so we were missing that out-and-out number nine.

“I thought we were fantastic in the first half and created some really good chances and there were a couple of really good saves from their goalkeeper.

“It was more even in the second half and there was nothing in it and it took Spennymoor until the final five minutes to have a real go.

“We had two injuries in the game as well so our fitness coach had to come on for the last 15 minutes and it was a sickening blow in stoppage-time.