Puritans will bid to bounce back as they return to the road to Wembley

Jack Harding makes a save during his 300th appearance for Banbury United at AFC Fylde last weekend. Picture by Julie Hawkins

The Puritans suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat at AFC Fylde in the Vanarama National League North last Saturday.

And Whing is hoping a change of competition will help his team “turn it around”.

Banbury host Southern League Premier Central side Coalville Town in the fourth round of the Isuzu FA Trophy on Saturday as both sides bid to move into the last 16.

And Whing admitted having a free week ahead of the clash will be key for him and his players.

“It’s great that we have got a free week so we can get in and work on a few things,” the United manager said.

“I’m not saying you could see a result like last Saturday coming but maybe we were just getting a bit too comfortable.

“It will be good to get a lot of work and information into the players this week but it’s a massive game on Saturday.

“It’s the fourth round, we certainly haven’t got to these latter stages recently and I am sure both clubs want to go through.

“Coalville have had great runs in the FA Cup and Trophy this season so we know it’s going to be a big game.

“We are down to the bare bones again but hopefully we can get one or two back for the weekend.

“There will be no excuses from us, we want to try to win the game.

“I know there are fans from the bigger clubs in the National League who aren’t bothered about this and their aim is to get back into the Football League.

“But, for me, this is a massive game for the club and I am sure Coalville will be thinking exactly the same.

“On the back of a humbling defeat last Saturday, we are desperate to turn it around and get a good feel around the place.

“We have a lot of home games coming up. It’s a good spell for us. We have a really good record at home so we are looking forward to this next block.”

It was a landmark day for Banbury goalkeeper Jack Harding last Saturday as he made his 300th appearance for the club in the defeat at Fylde.