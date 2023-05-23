Andy Whing says he feels he has taken Banbury United “as far as I believe I can” after he stunned the club by resigning as manager yesterday (Monday).

Whing enjoyed a highly successful three-season stint as Puritans boss as he led them to the Southern League Premier Central title in 2022 before ensuring they survived their first-ever campaign in the Vanarama National League North last season.

He also led the club to the first round proper of the FA Cup in the last two seasons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But, despite that success, he has now decided to step down as manager.

Andy Whing has resigned as manager of Banbury United

In a statement, Whing said: “I would like to begin by thanking everyone connected with Banbury United Football Club for their love and support throughout my time at the club.

“I am extremely proud of our achievements over the past three years - securing the club’s National League North status, then reaching the FA Cup round one both last season and the previous season.

“At the start of my journey as manager, I said that ‘I cannot wait to get started in developing a football club that the community and fans can become even more proud of’ and I hope that you all agree that I have put my heart and soul into delivering that promise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“To the incredible fanbase, you will always hold a place in my heart. To the Board of Directors, I cannot thank you enough for your friendship and support, and for giving me the opportunity to manage this special club.

“To my staff and players, thank you for giving me everything and for giving me satisfaction, on the way we have played, throughout our time together. I wish you all the best for next season and beyond.

“I have taken this club as far as I believe I can and I leave the club, in a great position going forward.

“I will now take time to rest, recharge and focus on my own personal development

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I am certain that the experience I have gained during my time with Banbury will help me as I continue my coaching journey.

“I am proud to have been promoted whilst the BUFC manager, taking the club to its highest ever league position and I am both excited and ambitious to face my next challenge, wherever that shall be.”

Banbury chairman Ronnie Johnson said the board attempted to change Whing’s mind but insisted they respected his decision.

He said: “This will be upsetting news to the Puritans faithful and I would like to assure our supporters that we have attempted to change Andy’s mind, giving him time to reconsider his decision. We share your extreme disappointment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Whilst bringing many exciting and enjoyable moments, the significant step up to The National League North, with its requirements and expectations, alongside rapid growth of the Club, has been challenging and a learning curve for us all this season.

“The Board of Directors respects Andy’s decision and we would like to go on record to thank him for his hard work and commitment during the last three years.

“Banbury United has seen the most successful period under Andy’s management.

“Andy’s first year was disrupted by Covid pandemic measures and he then went on to take the team to promotion to Step 2, to play football at our highest ever level.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“From all involved at the club, we can only echo the immense gratitude that is regularly expressed by our great fanbase.

“We wish Andy success in whatever he decides to do in the future. Andy and the Whing family will always be welcome at Banbury United Football Club, where he will enjoy our affection as the club’s most successful manager to date.

“The current focus of the board is to urgently recruit a replacement manager, in order to prepare for a successful 2023-24 season.