​Puritans sign MK Dons defender Waller on loan

​Banbury United have signed MK Dons defender Charlie Waller on an initial one-month loan deal – while Finlay Tapp has left the club.

Charlie Waller in action for MK Dons last week. Photo: Getty Images.

​The 18-year-old made his debut against Curzon Ashton on Saturday and proceeded to put in a man-of-the-match display.

Waller came through the academy set up at MK Dons where he was the U18s’ captain. In December 2022, he had a one-month loan spell at fellow Buckinghamshire side, Tring Athletic, who ply their trade in the Spartans South Midlands League Premier.

Waller’s impressive performances in the heart of the defence at such a young age, led to attention from non-league teams in higher divisions and AFC Rushden & Diamonds secured his services on loan from Dons in January 2023.

With a total of eight appearances for the Diamonds, Charlie went back to MK Dons where he signed his first professional contract in June 2023.

Since signing a pro deal, Waller has made two EFL Trophy appearances, with his debut coming off the bench in a 4-1 win over Chelsea U21s and his first full debut coming on the previous Tuesday against Northampton Town.

Not only was the game a special occasion for Waller, making his first start, he also captured the game with the Dons equaliser helping them go on to win 3-1.

Alongside his EFL Trophy appearances, the centre half also had a one-month loan spell with Billericay Town at step three last month.

Waller will add to the Puritans’ defensive line-up, which has suffered from several injury problems this season.

Banbury boss Mark Jones said: “Facing the hard winter games ahead and the potential for more injuries, we recognise the burden on our pairing of Jack Davies and Tai Fleming at the back.

"I’ve said changes need to be made and I’m making them. The addition of Charlie should be a great strength to the team. This loan signing corresponds with conversations I’ve had with defender Finley Tapp, who is considering his career choices and feels he can no longer commit to the Club.

