​Puritans sign Leicester City youngster Fitzhugh

Banbury United have ​confirmed the signing of 21-year-old attacking midfielder Ethan Fitzhugh in a permanent transfer from Leicester City.

Ethan Fitzhugh was involved in Leicester City's Europa League squad.

Fitzhugh showcased his talent in his tenure with Leicester U18s in the U18s Premier League, amassing 39 appearances and contributing to 14 goals.

This garnered the attention of Brendan Rodgers, earning him a place in the senior side during pre-season at the age of 16.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Notably, he trained with former Premier League champions Wes Morgan, Jamie Vardy and Kasper Schmeichel.

On 5th November 2020, Fitzhugh was named on the bench for Leicester City's 4-0 home victory over Braga in the Europa League.

Subsequently, he ascended to the Foxes' U21 side. Fitzhugh marked a milestone in December 2021 by scoring his first two goals for the club's development squad, securing a 3-1 triumph over Leeds United Under-21s and clinching the team's inaugural away win of the 2021/22 season.

The following season saw Fitzhugh become a regular for Ben Petty’s U21 side, playing 14 of their 19 fixtures across all competitions, usually from the right wing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite contributing two assists and one goal, Fitzhugh faced an unfortunate setback with an ACL injury in January 2023, prematurely concluding his campaign.

A skilful and versatile midfield player who can operate on the wing or in attacking midfield, Fitzhugh is expected to bring both solidity and talent into attacking areas for the Banbury and the signing has delighted the Puritans boss, Mark Jones.

He said: “Ethan came to our attention through Adi Yussuf’s work with Leicester City’s U21s. He is an exciting attacking midfielder that will hopefully give us the creativity in the final third that we have been searching for.”

*Here at the Banbury Guardian, we’re always keen to hear about your individual or team exploits and include them on our pages and online.